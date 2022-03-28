Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.5% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA POCT opened at $30.20 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87.

