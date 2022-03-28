Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 115,848 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 39,566 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 78.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $51.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66.

