Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 52,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,459,143 shares.The stock last traded at $28.90 and had previously closed at $29.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.77.

Lightspeed POS ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

