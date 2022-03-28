LifeWorks Inc. (LWR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 18th

LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

LifeWorks (TSE:LWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$258.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$260.40 million.

