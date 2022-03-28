Lifesci Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating for Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Lifesci Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ELDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.90. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

