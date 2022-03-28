Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 55,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 65,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,919. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.