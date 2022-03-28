Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.73.

Several research firms recently commented on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $308,675.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,469 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $14,917,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,388 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $479,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $20.22. 937,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

