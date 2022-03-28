Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Level One Bancorp has raised its dividend by 38.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Level One Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Level One Bancorp to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $41.00 on Monday. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73.

Level One Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LEVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

