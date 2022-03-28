Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.14.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $82.78 on Friday. Lennar has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 11.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.