Lead Wallet Market Capitalization Tops $994,537.87 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $994,537.87 and $61,605.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00048930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.56 or 0.07074800 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,153.18 or 0.99803396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.