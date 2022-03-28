Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “

Shares of LVTX opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

