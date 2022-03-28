Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LB. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

TSE:LB opened at C$42.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.75. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$36.54 and a 52 week high of C$45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.94%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

