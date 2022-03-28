Kubient (KBNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBNT opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.75. Kubient has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Kubient during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Kubient during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kubient during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Kubient during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

