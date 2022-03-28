Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $7.02

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $6.75. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 95,881 shares.

KOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

