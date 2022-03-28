Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Up 220.3% in March

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 220.3% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KNRRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($106.59) to €85.00 ($93.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €88.00 ($96.70) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $19.31 on Monday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

