Kleros Market Cap Reaches $59.26 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $59.26 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0952 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002128 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.26 or 0.00268449 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 622,509,253 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.