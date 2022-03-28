KeyCorp Cuts Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Price Target to $8.00

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of DNAY stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61. Codex DNA has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Codex DNA ( NASDAQ:DNAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Codex DNA will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Codex DNA by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 1,245.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

