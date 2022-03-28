Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,646 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,364,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,066. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

