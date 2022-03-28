Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,936 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after buying an additional 2,369,876 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,520,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,709,000 after buying an additional 291,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after buying an additional 272,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.76. 4,083,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

