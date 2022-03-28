Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $58,000 in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 346,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 285,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 180,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 481.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 152,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,546 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NLTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. 176,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,209. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $77.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Neoleukin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NLTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NLTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

