Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJUL. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,392,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 2,189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 307,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 294,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 334,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 279.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 135,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,005 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

