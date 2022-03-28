Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $274.97 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $306.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.79.

