Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 371 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL opened at $86.69 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

