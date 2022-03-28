Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $958,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.82.

ROST opened at $90.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average is $105.05.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

