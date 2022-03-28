Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of DFAI opened at $28.29 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07.

