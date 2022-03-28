Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 896.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Shares of AIG opened at $64.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.01. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

