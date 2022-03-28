Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 410.9% from the February 28th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Kering in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($820.88) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kering from €810.00 ($890.11) to €785.00 ($862.64) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.00.

PPRUY opened at $64.36 on Monday. Kering has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.2469 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

