Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.6% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 11.3% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.46. 456,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,973,063. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.84. The stock has a market cap of $600.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.