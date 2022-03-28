KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KDDIY stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. KDDI has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of -0.02.

KDDI ( OTCMKTS:KDDIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

