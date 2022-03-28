KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KBH. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in KB Home by 58.6% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 195.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of KB Home by 14.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of KB Home by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 39,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

