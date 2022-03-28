Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ KZIA opened at $7.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. Kazia Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $14.89.
Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
