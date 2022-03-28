Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KZIA opened at $7.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. Kazia Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $14.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 53,393 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

