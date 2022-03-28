Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Director Sells C$1,252,000.00 in Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX – Get Rating) Director Scott Mckee Hand sold 200,000 shares of Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total transaction of C$1,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,054,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,603,129.38.
TSE RNX opened at C$0.48 on Monday. Karora Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.99 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00.
Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) Company Profile (Get Rating)
