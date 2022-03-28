Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
KNDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.
NASDAQ KNDI opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $224.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.89. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.68.
Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.
