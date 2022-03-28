Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

KNDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

NASDAQ KNDI opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $224.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.89. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNDI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,953,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 129,812 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,464,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 251,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 447.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 182,851 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

