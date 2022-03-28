Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Jumia Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,922,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after acquiring an additional 433,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,227.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,210,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,069 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 593,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

