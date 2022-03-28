JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Target Price to GBX 710

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($11.45) to GBX 710 ($9.35) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.74) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.01) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 784.50 ($10.33).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 509.60 ($6.71) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 504.60 ($6.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 799.40 ($10.52). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 590.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 656.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 308 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.44) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.28 ($2,599.10).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

