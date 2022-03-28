JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Price Target to GBX 710

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 890 ($11.72) to GBX 710 ($9.35) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Investec began coverage on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 809 ($10.65) to GBX 801 ($10.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $755.50.

OTCMKTS RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Friday. Redrow has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

