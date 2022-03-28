JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Price Target to GBX 710

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 890 ($11.72) to GBX 710 ($9.35) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Investec began coverage on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 809 ($10.65) to GBX 801 ($10.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $755.50.

OTCMKTS RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Friday. Redrow has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91.

Redrow Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.