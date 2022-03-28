JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Price Target to 350.00

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS DNOPY opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.56. Dino Polska has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $49.80.
Dino Polska Company Profile (Get Rating)
