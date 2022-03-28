JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Price Target to 350.00

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS DNOPY opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.56. Dino Polska has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $49.80.

Dino Polska Company Profile

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

