JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target to GBX 190

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the homebuilder’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.90) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.44) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.57) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 194.88 ($2.57).
LON:TW opened at GBX 132.35 ($1.74) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.52 ($1.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195.46 ($2.57). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146.21. The stock has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.71.
In other news, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £77,946.48 ($102,615.17). Also, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.88), for a total value of £16,387.80 ($21,574.25).
About Taylor Wimpey (Get Rating)
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.