Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the February 28th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jowell Global in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jowell Global in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jowell Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jowell Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jowell Global stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $2.24. 571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,197. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. Jowell Global has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

