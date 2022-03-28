John Sakys Sells 930 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $251.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.42. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.