John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter.

HPS stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $19.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

