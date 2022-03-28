John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $137,672,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 147,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,951 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 637,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,471,000 after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 481,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

CRUS traded down $2.90 on Monday, hitting $84.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,196. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,338 shares of company stock worth $3,531,487 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

