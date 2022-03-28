John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 98,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

