Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stake Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $204,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.70. The company had a trading volume of 332,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average of $137.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

