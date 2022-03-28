Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $161.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on J. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of J stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.52. 3,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,288. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

