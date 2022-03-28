J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,410 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 72,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

NCLH opened at $19.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

