J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 38,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 74,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 66,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $51.33.

