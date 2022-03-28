J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $422,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.97. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

