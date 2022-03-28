J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $80.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.86.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on R. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

