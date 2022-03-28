J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 8,909 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $49.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.10. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.